Man charged with murder following Tuscaloosa homicide

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a homicide at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Authorities were called to Broadmoore Gardens on James Harrison Parkway around 4 a.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Decarlos McAlpine, Jr. He was shot and killed in his vehicle. McAlpine did not live at the apartment complex.

20-year-old Dianni Deshawn Scott has been arrested and charged with McAlpine's murder.

Scott is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

