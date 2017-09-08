Man charged with murder following Tuscaloosa homicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man charged with murder following Tuscaloosa homicide

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a homicide at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Authorities were called to Broadmoore Gardens on James Harrison Parkway around 4 a.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Decarlos McAlpine, Jr. He was shot and killed in his vehicle. McAlpine did not live at the apartment complex.

20-year-old Dianni Deshawn Scott has been arrested and charged with McAlpine's murder.

Scott is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

