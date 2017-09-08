Homicide investigation underway at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.
Authorities were called to Broadmoore Gardens off of James Harrison Parkway around 4 a.m. Friday.
They say the victim is a 25-year-old black male who was shot and killed in a vehicle. He did not live at the apartment complex.
No arrests have been made.
