Request denied for company trying to continue to ship sewage through West Jefferson

Standing room only in the Jefferson County Zoning Board meeting Thursday.

Many West Jefferson residents voicing their opposition to the continued hauling of sewage through their town. Simply put, residents are tired of smelling it.

Representatives from Sumiton Timber tried to convince zoning board members to allow them to unload sewage from out of state at a railyard in West Jefferson.

Right now, the company isn't zoned for it. The sewage is eventually put onto trucks and hauled over to Big Sky Environmental in Adamsville. Along the route, residents say the trucks are losing their loads and dumping sewage onto the highway. It's a big mess, to say the least, for those who live nearby.

"Flies are just blowing everywhere. "I have personally witnessed this spills that they've washed up out of the road and run off and left, a concerned resident told the board.

"If it had been happening and if the sloshing and flying off every day. Why don't they call Big Sky? They could have done that,” Jesse Evans, the attorney for Sumiton Timber and Big Sky said.

After hearing from both sides, the board denied the zoning change. Supporters say it's the first step they hope of flushing all of this out of the area.

"That our hope is to get this shut down altogether. The smell coming from the dump is awful. I think if the people of Adamsville will realize what's going on and the hardships its creating in West Jefferson that they will step up and ask their mayor and council to reject this,” Mayor Charles Nix of West Jefferson said.

The board’s decision is only a recommendation. We’re told county commissioners will make the final decision sometime in October.

