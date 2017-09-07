Hurricane Irma Update: Hurricane Irma weakens slightly, but remains major hurricane

Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly with maximum winds at 165 mph. Irma remains a category five hurricane and could impact South Florida by early Sunday.

This storm is not forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico. The official track takes Irma along the east coast of Florida Sunday into Monday.

The much anticipated turn to the north is expected on Saturday. Most models agree with this with the exception of the Euro.

The European model takes Irma right up the peninsula of Florida much like Hurricane Donna in 1960. This is the reason the National Hurricane Center shifted the track slightly west this afternoon.

Irma will not impact Alabama with sunshine expected to continue through the weekend.

