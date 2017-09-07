The following is a list of sporting events affected by Hurricane Irma:

NFL:

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- The game will be made up on Week 11. Week 1 will serve as both teams' bye weeks.

NCAA Football:

Florida Gators vs. Northern Colorado Bears -- The game has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves -- The game has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks -- The game has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date.

Florida International Panthers vs. Alcorn State -- The game will be played in Birmingham at Legion Field on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. New Hampshire Wildcats -- The game will be played in Birmingham at Legion Field on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.

South Florida Bulls vs. UCONN Huskies -- The game has been canceled.

Central Florida Knights vs. Memphis Tigers -- The game will be played Sept. 8 at Bright House Networks Stadium.

