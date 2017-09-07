List of sporting events affected by Hurricane Irma - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

List of sporting events affected by Hurricane Irma

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The following is a list of sporting events affected by Hurricane Irma:

NFL:

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- The game will be made up on Week 11. Week 1 will serve as both teams' bye weeks.

NCAA Football: 

  • Florida Gators vs. Northern Colorado Bears -- The game has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date.
  • Miami Hurricanes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves -- The game has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date.
  • Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks -- The game has been canceled and will not be made up at a later date.
  • Florida International Panthers vs. Alcorn State -- The game will be played in Birmingham at Legion Field on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Georgia Southern vs. New Hampshire Wildcats -- The game will be played in Birmingham at Legion Field on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.
  • South Florida Bulls vs. UCONN Huskies -- The game has been canceled.
  • Central Florida Knights vs. Memphis Tigers -- The game will be played Sept. 8 at Bright House Networks Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly