Resources for Irma evacuees coming to Alabama

Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 5 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall. Several resources are becoming available for them in Alabama.

SHELTERS

With hotels reaching full capacity across the state, several shelters are opening to receive evacuees.

According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, there are currently two options for shelters:

Talladega (the Talladega Superspeedway will be open for evacuees to camp on)

Hoover (the Hoover Met will open its RV park to residents of states fleeing Irma)

Montgomery County (the Acadome at Alabama State University)

Montgomery, Houston, Covington, and Coffee counties are opening shelters to receive livestock from areas in Irma's path.

The Alabama Tourism Department is also tracking hotel availability for evacuees seeking rooms. Evacuees can call 1-800-Alabama.

TRAFFIC

Traffic heading north out of Florida is slow, as you can imagine, with many folks working to evacuate southern and coastal locations in the current projected path of Irma.

For details on traffic, you can visit our traffic page here: http://www.wbrc.com/traffic

Here are some looks at traffic on I-75 in Florida as of late Thursday evening:

I-75 in Alachua County, FL:

I-75 in Sumter County, FL:

I-75 in Valdosta, GA:

WAITING OUT THE STORM

If you're in central Alabama waiting out the storm in Florida, there's plenty of things you can do while you're here. Check out our Magic City Weekend website for things to do around town.

In addition, there are two college football games at Legion Field this weekend for two teams who evacuated ahead of Irma.

On Friday night at 6 p.m., Florida International will take on Alcorn State.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., Georgia Southern will play New Hampshire.

Both games are free as is parking. The only cost would be if you visit the concession stand.

