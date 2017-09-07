Gas price gouging and how to report it

Gas prices are climbing because of Harvey and Irma but unreasonable gas pricing is illegal.

AAA says they are getting several calls about price gouging. After Hurricane Harvey, Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency for the state of Alabama which makes it is illegal for gas stations to sky rocket their prices. We want to let you know how much is too much and how to report it if you see it.

Hurricane Harvey has been the main cause of prices increasing but Clay Ingram with AAA says it is too soon to tell if prices will increase even more from Hurricane Irma. Regardless, there is a price that gas shouldn't reach thanks to the state of emergency issued.

"What that law says is that you cannot increase the price of goods or services by more than 25% of its previous price over the previous 30 days," Ingram explained.

So, any increase more than 52 cents per gallon added to the state average is too high. Triple A says the average price in Alabama has been about 2.05 and 2.10 per gallon. and our state average today is 2.51 per gallon

"But, I have heard reports of stations as high as $2.99,” Ingram recalled. He said this is price gouging.

"That would be an example of crossing that threshold of more than a 25 percent increase over the previous 30 days," Ingram stated.

This is something that that the Attorney General’s office takes very seriously. The penalty has a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and any business that continues to violate this law may be banned from doing business in Alabama.

They ask that you report any price gouge by filling out a consumer complaint form on the Attorney General’s website.

