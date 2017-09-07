2 teens charged with capital murder in death of Birmingham 15-year-old

Birmingham police charged two teens with capital murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Terius Hilliard and another person were walking towards the Ensley Recreation Center just after 5 p.m. Wednesday when police say a white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside the car started firing at Hilliard.

Hilliard was shot once in the chest. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jhontaye Cobb and Aubrey King have now been charged with capital murder, according to police.

Investigators discovered that the shooting allegedly stemmed from an alteration earlier at school.

Cobb and King are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond each.

Hilliard was a student at Jackson-Olin High School.

In a statement school officials said the following:

As a school family, tragedies like this affect us all. ...We will provide counseling and support to any student and staff in need. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family.

There was a vigil for Terius Hilliard's family Friday at McAlpine Park at 7:30 p.m.

Also, A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

