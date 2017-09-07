1 person released from custody in connection to death of 15-year-old

Birmingham police released one of three young men taken into custody in connection with the death of a 15-year old high school student.

Terius Hilliard and another person were walking towards the Ensely Recreation Center just after 5 p.m Wednesday when police say a white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside the car started firing at Hilliard.

He was shot once in the chest.

Shortly after the shooting, police took the three young men into custody.

One was released Thursday. The other two are still being held, however, no charges have been filed yet.

Hilliard was a student at Jackson-Olin High School.

In a statement school officials said the following:

As a school family, tragedies like this affect us all. ...We will provide counseling and support to any student and staff in need. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family.

There will be a vigil for Terius Hilliard's family Friday at McAlpine Park at 7:30.

Also, A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

