Cullman woman stuck in St. Thomas after Irma hits

The family of a Cullman woman is worried about her safety. "She was really excited. She was talking about it for weeks, and weeks and weeks," her daughter Ashley Campbell Drake said.

Deborah Campbell looked forward to her trip to the Caribbean. She was in contact with her daughter Ashley until Wednesday afternoon.

"She had a flight out Tuesday the day before it was set to hit. Her flight was at 4 p.m. and they closed the airport at noon," Drake said.

Campbell sent out two videos to her daughter shortly before the hurricane hit. Campbell is a nurse practitioner who works at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Her son and daughter also work at the hospital. "Very nervous. Unsettling. It's just the question of is she okay. We can't get in contact with her. It's the not knowing that is the worst part," Campbell's son Jason Lee said.

Campbell is staying at the Ritz Carlton Resort with about 22 guests. The children were told a hospital in the area was badly damaged. "It wouldn't surprise me if she was out trying to help people. Doing anything she can medical wise to help save people," Lee said.

After Campbell is found and makes it home, the family plans to give her grief about not getting out sooner. The family is hoping the hotel might be able to get the word out their mother is okay, meanwhile they are just looking forward to getting her home to Cullman.

