Man charged with murder in grandmother's stabbing death in Ensley

A Birmingham man has now been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 88-year old grandmother.

48-year old Sean Wilson is in being held in the Jefferson County jail on 150-thousand dollars bond.

He’s accused of killing Doris Gooden inside her Ensley home.

Police discovered Gooden’s body around noon Wednesday when they were called to the 3200 block of Avenue D.

Police took Wilson in for questioning shortly after the discovery and learned he had just recently moved in with Gooden.

Court records Wilson has spent time in prison.

Neighbors have been upset since learning of Gooden’s death.

“This is really scary especially to be down the street. It's not my family member, but it’s close to home so it makes you feel some type of way,” Tacedrena Harris said.

She lives down the street from Gooden’s home and would often see the elderly woman out and about.

“It's just crazy. It does make me angry because she couldn't defend herself. She was 80-something years old. That was defenseless and I just think it was a coward move,” Harris said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.