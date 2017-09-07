FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens slightly, but still a Category 5

Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane and could impact South Florida by Sunday. This storm is not forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico. The official track takes Irma along the east coast of Florida Sunday into Monday. The much anticipated turn to the north is expected on Saturday. Most models agree with this with the exception of the Euro. The European model takes Irma right up the peninsula of Florida much like Hurricane Donna in 1960. This model is currently the outlier, but is not being disregarded. The panhandle of Florida including Pensacola, Destin, and Panama City will have sunny weather this weekend.

Locally, the weather is picture perfect here in Alabama with highs in the upper 70s. There is a real feeling of Fall in the air. Expect overnight lows in the mid 50s. The winds will be north at between 5-10mph. This will keep the humidity low.

If you going to the Lady Antebellum concert at Oak Mountain Thursday night, the weather will be perfect. You might want to bring a light jacket as temperatures cool off tonight with overnight lows in the 50s.

The weather will continue to look great Friday for high school football. There's plenty of sunshine through the early evening. Highs Friday will reach the lower 80s with clear skies and cool temperatures at game time.

The high pressure and drier air will keep us comfortable through the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. The weather looks great for UAB, Auburn, and Alabama games with plenty of sunshine.

