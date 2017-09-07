Teen indicted in 17-year-old's shooting death

The friend of a Birmingham teen who was fatally shot on Feb. 7 has been indicted, according to court records.

Tavares Floyd, 17, of Birmingham, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with the murder of 17-year-old Isaiah Johnson. Court records show Floyd was indicted on Aug. 25.

In Feb., Lt. Sean Edwards said Johnson and Floyd met another male about buying a gun. It turned into a "robbery gone bad" and that's what led to the shooting.

Investigators concluded that the shooting was a justifiable homicide and that the shooter would not face charges.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.