Drugs, stolen guns found in man's car during Cullman Co. traffic stop

Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) arrested a man following a traffic stop on County Road 109.

Police pulled over 58-year-old Joe Benny Reese who had active warrants with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. Authorities placed Reese under arrest.

CNET then searched Reese’s vehicle and found heroin, methamphetamine, several Diazepam pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Three guns were also located in the vehicle, two of which had been reported stolen.

Police say Reese has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I am glad this suspect is behind bars and we caught him before he was able to come into Cullman County and sell all these drugs, especially the heroin, which is a growing problem. I am also glad we were able to safely recover these pistols and hopefully we can return them to their owners,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to thank CNET for the good job they did on this arrest."

Reese is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center on $26,700 bond.

