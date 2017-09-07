Two adult sisters accused of spitting on, punching school bus driver

Two adult sisters from Center Point face charges after a confrontation with a school bus driver last week.

Angela Shawntae Davidson, 31, was arrested and chaarged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Her sister, Ashley Johnson, is at large.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2700 block of 6th Street NE on August 31 to investigate a report that a bus driver

had been assaulted.

The victim reported that he was finishing his route when he was approached by two women who began yelling obscenities at him.

One of the women spit on him through the window and punched him in the side of the head, according to authorities.

The other woman tried to punch him but missed. Before leaving, one of the women tried to tear the crossing arm off the front of the bus.

The women were reportedly upset that the bus stop was two houses down from where one of them lived and not at her house.

The victim recognized one of them, but not the other.

Anyone with information about Ashley Johnson's location is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

