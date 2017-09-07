1 injured in Tuscaloosa house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 injured in Tuscaloosa house fire

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt in a house fire and sent to the hospital.

The fire started Thursday morning on 27th Avenue.

