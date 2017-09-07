Editorial: We need to hear from you

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, September 7, 2017:
And then there were two.
Two GOP candidates for Alabama’s Senate seat.
Luther Strange and Roy Moore.
Raycom News Network and WBRC have invited both to a debate that would be broadcasted statewide and livestreamed. So far, neither candidates have committed.
I’m encouraging both to say yes to our invitation.
Here’s why: Both candidates are controversial, and there is a lot at stake.
You, the voter, need to hear from both Moore and Strange on:
If you agree with me and want Mr. Moore and Senator Strange to debate, they need to hear from you. The runoff election is just days away.
Here is their website information:
Roy Moore – roymoore.org
Senator Strange – strange.senate.gov
