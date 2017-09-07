Editorial: We need to hear from you

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, September 7, 2017:

And then there were two.

Two GOP candidates for Alabama’s Senate seat.

Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

Raycom News Network and WBRC have invited both to a debate that would be broadcasted statewide and livestreamed. So far, neither candidates have committed.

I’m encouraging both to say yes to our invitation.

Here’s why: Both candidates are controversial, and there is a lot at stake.

You, the voter, need to hear from both Moore and Strange on:

Healthcare

Social Security

Immigration and DACA

Mounting national debt

Many more issues that will directly impact Alabama

If you agree with me and want Mr. Moore and Senator Strange to debate, they need to hear from you. The runoff election is just days away.

Here is their website information:

Roy Moore – roymoore.org

Campaign office contact number: 334-328-5357

Senator Strange – strange.senate.gov

Campaign office contact number: 205-731-1500

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.