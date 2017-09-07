Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu

Ingredients:

4 3-oz. thin-sliced chicken cutlets

½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons reduced-fat cream cheese

¼ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes or dried thyme

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

¼ cup chopped deli ham - about 1 oz.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Sprinkle chicken with ¼ teaspoon pepper and the salt. Combine cheese and cream cheese in a bowl. Combine the remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper with the breadcrumbs, parsley or thyme and 2 teaspoons oil in another bowl.

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large, ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add chicken to pan, and cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side.

Move the chicken to the center so all pieces are touching. Top with cheese mixture, sprinkle with ham, then top with breadcrumb mixture.

Transfer skillet to oven, and bake 5 to 7 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and a thermometer registers 165°F

