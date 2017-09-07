Man indicted for capital murder in death of 11-year-old boy

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on capital murder charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Tracy Dickerson is accused of killing his girlfriend's son, Nassir Battle, in March.

Battle was found unresponsive at his home on 80th street south. He was later declared dead at Children's of Alabama.

Police say there were contusions on the boy's body.

A trial date has not been set.

