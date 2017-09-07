Man indicted for capital murder in death of 11-year-old boy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man indicted for capital murder in death of 11-year-old boy

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tracy Dickerson (Source: Bham PD) Tracy Dickerson (Source: Bham PD)
Nassir Battle (Source: Family) Nassir Battle (Source: Family)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on capital murder charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Tracy Dickerson  is accused of killing his girlfriend's son, Nassir Battle, in March.

Battle was found unresponsive at his home on 80th street south. He was later declared dead at Children's of Alabama.

Police say there were contusions on the boy's body.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly