ADOC: Inmate recaptured after leaving work site

Authorities recaptured an inmate who left a work site in Talladega County on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Cecil Glen West, 56, was found in a wooded area near Hollins, Alabama around 1 a.m.

A K-9 tracking team along with Coosa County sheriff’s deputies apprehended West without incident. He was assigned to the Childersburg Work Release Center.



West was paroled in 2011 after serving 15 years of a life sentence on a 1996 murder conviction in Talladega County.

After his release, West was convicted of manufacturing a controlled substance and his parole was revoked in 2013.

