Jill: Irma still has an eye set on Florida for the weekend

MAJOR HURRICANE IRMA: Winds of 175 mph and moving WNW at 16 mph. Irma is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane and will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards to the northern coast of Hispaniola today. The hazards will spread across the Turks and Caicos tonight and the Bahamas through Saturday.

A hurricane watch is in effect for much of Cuba. Irma will likely bring dangerous wind, surge and rainfall to portions of these areas on Friday and Saturday.

The threat of dangerous major hurricane impacts in Florida continues to increase. A hurricane watch has been issued for south Florida, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay. The watch will likely expand northward later today. Florida will experience the brunt of Irma this weekend and early next week the Carolinas and Georgia look next in line.

The chance of direct impacts is increasing in portions of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, but it is too early to get too specific regarding the magnitude and location of impacts.

There is also Hurricane Jose a little over 1,000 miles to the east southeast of Irma and Hurricane Katia that is set to impact Mexico.

Keep up with the latest forecast track information regarding these tropical systems through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

ALABAMA WEATHER: We came within 1 degree of setting a record low temperature this morning in Birmingham. The amazing and fall-like feel to the air will linger through the weekend. The weather is looking great for the game on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Dress for sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. There is just a small chance that we see some outer rain bands from Irma next week or just some additional clouds.



