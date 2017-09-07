Where's The Love: Signs a relationship needs to end - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Where's The Love: Signs a relationship needs to end

Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about signs the relationship needs to end.

  • They Break Your Trust...Over & Over - trust is most important and is the root of stable relationships
  • They Don't Listen - they pay no attention to your feelings and are unable to stop looking at their phones
  • They Are Extremely Needy - always needing money, time, affection and make you feel suffocated
  • You Aren't Happy - you aren't happy when with them and avoid them to keep the relationship intact
  • They Have No Consistency or Dependability - they are never there when you need them and don't stay in contact

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

