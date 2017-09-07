Former AL Rep. Oliver Robinson pleads guilty to corruption charges

Former Alabama Representative Oliver pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption charges Thursday morning.

Robinson, who represented the state's 58th district for almost 20 years, will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

The charges carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison and the prosecution says it will ask for lower time for cooperation.

Robinson resigned from the Alabama House on Nov. 30.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

