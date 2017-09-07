UA Athletics collecting hurricane relief donations Thursday - Saturday

The University of Alabama Department of Athletics will collect donations to support United Way in its efforts to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery in the Houston area.
Donations will be accepted Thursday through Saturday in the University Mall parking lot, adjacent to McFarland Boulevard. The donation site is near light pole 30, next to Veterans Memorial Park.
Drop off times:
Coleman Worldwide Moving of Dothan donated an 18-wheel truck to collect donations.
