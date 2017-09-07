UA Athletics collecting hurricane relief donations Thursday - Sa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UA Athletics collecting hurricane relief donations Thursday - Saturday

Donation site outside University Mall in Tuscaloosa. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC) Donation site outside University Mall in Tuscaloosa. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The University of Alabama Department of Athletics will collect donations to support United Way in its efforts to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery in the Houston area.

Donations will be accepted Thursday through Saturday in the University Mall parking lot, adjacent to McFarland Boulevard. The donation site is near light pole 30, next to Veterans Memorial Park.

Drop off times:

  • Thursday, Sept. 7 from 3 – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 8 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 – 11 a.m.

Coleman Worldwide Moving of Dothan donated an 18-wheel truck to collect donations.

  • Items Needed:
  • Water
  • Non-perishable, nutritional food including canned items and can openers
  • Baby diapers
  • Baby food
  • Baby formula
  • Baby wipes
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Cleaning gloves, buckets, mops, brooms, etc.
  • Dishes and eating utensils
  • New towels and washrags
  • New bedding – sheets, blankets and mattress covers (all sizes)

