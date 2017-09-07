Mickey: Fantastic weather here; Irma remains a Category 5

Today should be a beautiful day. We began the morning in the 50s in most places. Some areas even dropped into the 40s. Temperatures should rebound today into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and NE winds at 5-10 mph.

Expect wonderful weather on Friday through the weekend. Under mostly clear skies look for highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

It looks like the latest forecast track of Irma will keep it well to the east of us, so we aren't expecting much if any impacts in Alabama.

We had a slight chance of showers for Tuesday into Wednesday, but now we are looking at mostly clear skies through midweek.

Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds at 180 mph and is just north of the Dominican Republic this morning. Irma will likely make contact with the southern tip of Florida Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds near 150 mph.

There are two other hurricanes we are tracking. One is Hurricane Katia, in the Bay of Campeche (soutwestern Gulf) and it is forecast to move into Mexico. The other is Hurricane Jose. Jose is expect to veer to the northwest and weaken to tropical storm status by next Tuesday.

