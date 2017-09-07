Man killed in shooting Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa identified

Tuscaloosa authorities have identified a man that was killed late Wednesday night.
Antonio Dewayne Burl, 35, was shot outside of his vehicle in the 3700 block of Willow Lane.
Investigators say Burl and a female friend were sitting in his vehicle outside his home around 10:50 p.m. About that time at least two armed black males approached the vehicle and demanded property in an apparent robbery.
The female friend was able to escape unharmed. Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses and processing evidence in an attempt to identify the suspects.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.