3 arrested in deadly Tuscaloosa shooting

Three people have been arrested in the shooting death of a 35-year-old Tuscaloosa man.

Andre Bossie, 26, Stanley Deon Evans, 29 and Bryan O'Keith Taylor, 23, are charged with capital murder in the death of Antonio Burl.

He was shot outside of his vehicle in the 3700 block of Willow Lane on Wednesday.

Investigators also recovered two weapons that are believed to have been used in the murder.

Authorities believe the three used a ruse of purchasing narcotics to set the victim up for the robbery.

The three men are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on Burl's death can call law enforcement or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.