As questions rise about Mayor Bell's requests of staff, experts weigh in on released recordings

A released recording of Mayor Bell during a staff meeting is bringing up ethics questions.

We spoke with lawyers and state officials about the recording to see if what Bell said was, in fact, a violation. After the recording was released Wednesday some people have raised their eyebrows about what Mayor Bell said in the meeting. Some felt he was encouraging his staff to campaign for him.

The recording starts with him saying, "As you know, I am in the middle of a very heated race."

The 45-minute recording of Mayor Bell talking to his staff is about the runoff race between him and Randall Woodfin.

"My mind has been divided into two worlds I cannot have that distraction going forward. The political survival is at stake and if you think this is about William Bell, it is about all of us in this room," Bell stated in the recording.

He then goes on to talk about what he expects of his staff in the next few weeks and what they can expect of him. We spoke with Roger Appell a local attorney and John Merrill the Alabama Secretary of State about their thoughts on the recording.

"He says you cannot campaign for me during work, but the way you can help me during work is just be very nice to people, return every phone call and just be on the top of your game," Appell explained.

"In order to make sure that if they were working for him, that they are doing during a time that was off the clock for them, that they were not doing it on company time, if you will, for the city of Birmingham, because that would be a violation," Merrill stated.

Councilman Johnathan Austin says he was not at the meeting, but as a public official himself he knows one thing for sure.

"We cannot use our position to give any one any elected official an unfair advantage in an election," Austin explained.

Mayor Bell's office responded to the recording with the following.

After the election, we were inundated with requests from staff on how they could help. We had a staff meeting where the Mayor clearly outlined what was acceptable and not acceptable.

The secretary of state told said Mayor Bell would have been violating the ethics laws if he forced his employees to campaign for him against their will or if he used city resources to advance himself in the campaign. Merrill says he did not hear any indication of that in the recording.

