J-P: Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane

Chilly temperatures tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s in places north of I-20. Expect clear skies. For most of us, the temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunshine will continue through the weekend. High pressure and dry air will give us sunshine through Thursday. Highs will again reach the upper 70s.

Expect wonderful weather on Friday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer during the afternoon. We should see highs around 80. This will be great weather will continue for high school football with temperatures quickly falling into the 60s at kickoff.

Weekend Forecast: Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will continue out of the northwest. This will help keep the humidity low. If you're going to a college football, game the weather will be perfect with sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Beach Forecast: If you have plans to visit the Alabama or Florida Gulf Coast, the weather will be perfect. The tropical systems we are watching will not impact this area. Temperatures Saturday will reach the mid 80s with highs Sunday in the mid 80s. Expect very breezy weather conditions.

Next Week: Expect a small increase in rain chances on Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds through Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Tropical Update as of 10pm: It is a Tropical Trio - Hurricane Irma, Tropical Storm Jose, and Tropical Storm Katia. Irma is a dangerous Category Five hurricane with winds reaching over 185mph. The storm is just north of Puerto Rico. While there is almost zero chance for this storm impacting the Gulf Coast, it will impact parts of Florida, Coastal Georgia, and the Carolinas. The good news for Florida is the worst winds and rain with Irma will likely remain east of the peninsula. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Katia will not impact the US. We are watching Jose for potential impacts here in the United States.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.