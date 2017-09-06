On Your Side Investigation: How to avoid buying flood-damaged cars

Angela Nance was working when a flash flood on Highway 31 forced her to evacuate the customers from Vestavia Bowl.

“We had about 30, 40, or 50 customers inside,” recalled Nance, the bowling alley’s general manager.

Waist deep water surrounded the bowling alley and Nance’s car.

“The water ended up getting, for sure over the wheels, about half way up the door,” Nance says.

Luckily, Nance’s insurance covered the damages. The car was deemed a total loss and she now has a new car to drive.

But not all flood damaged cars have the same fate. Alan Gaskin, managing partner and mechanic at Hutchinson Automotive, says several cars rolled into his shop over the past several weeks with signs of flood damage.

One such car is in Gaskin’s shop with inches of water pooling on the car’s floor. Once raised on a lift, Gaskin pops a few drains on the undercarriage and stands back to watch approximately 20 gallons of brown water flow into buckets positioned underneath.

“Anytime water is introduced to the car, you should thoroughly have it checked out,” Gaskin explains.

Flood damage can cause a range of damage unseen to the untrained eye. Water will interfere with electrical systems that operate air bags and lights. Water can rust brakes and cause unexpected engine seizures and transmission failures.

These problems are hazardous, especially if the car is subsequently sold to a buyer unaware of the car’s history. Unscrupulous sellers can make cosmetic repairs and sell the car to a buyer who has no idea about the car’s history, explains Gaskin.

At least 5,000 flood-damaged cars were driven across Alabama’s roads last year, according to Carfax.

That’s why Chris Basso, public relations manager of Carfax, car buyers should conduct a free search on www.carfax.com/flood to determine whether a flooding event has ever been reported about a car before buying it.

The company has more than 17 billion records on cars, collecting them from over 100,000 sources. But, Basso says none of the sources, including state DMVs, insurance companies, dealerships, and mechanics, are required to share that information with Carfax.

“They all have chosen to report their information to Carfax because of the value it gives to consumers in making that information available through a vehicle history report,” Basso said.

That’s why Basso and Gaskin recommend following three steps before buying a car: 1) take the car for a test drive; 2) request a complete vehicle history report, like one available through Carfax; and 3) have an independent mechanic inspect the car.

And there are signs to alert a buyer to a car’s past flood damage. A musty, moldy odor inside the car can be a sign that water was once inside the car. He also suggests looking inside the spare tire compartment in the trunk. Water found inside means the car was likely flooded.

