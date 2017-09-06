On Your Side Investigation: How to avoid buying flood-damaged cars

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt in a house fire and sent to the hospital.More >>
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on capital murder charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy.More >>
MAJOR HURRICANE IRMA Winds of 175 mph and moving WNW at 16 mph. Irma is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane and will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards to the northern coast of Hispaniola today.More >>
Authorities recaptured an inmate who left a work site in Talladega County on Wednesday.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old male was shot in the chest on 15th Street and Ensley Avenue Wednesday afternoon.More >>
