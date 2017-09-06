Alabamians concerned about families in Irma's Caribbean path

Hurricane Irma is not expected to have an impact on Central Alabama. Still, there are many families keeping a close eye on the storm as it moves over the Caribbean.

Irma Moore is one of those folks. She's a member of the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization and has lived in Birmingham over thirty years.

But she is originally from St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands and for the last few days, she's been in constant contact with her family.

She has a son, daughter and several siblings still living on the island.

Her son has sent her video of the rains and winds there but it doesn’t look too bad.

The brunt of the storm missed the island.

But when predictions first came out, Moore was very worried Irma would really devastate her home country, especially after seeing how Hurricane Hugo affected the island in 1989.

"It was still stressful for me until this afternoon when it was supposed to be like, 11:30, 12:00 and it was already passing north of St. Croix. And we are south.” She explains.

A cousin of hers, Glenn Danielson, lives in St. Croix.

But he’s in Alabama visiting for a medical procedure.

He still has a few concerns about the hurricane.

"It's a possibility we still could get higher winds this afternoon. The eye wasn't there--we didn't get the full effect of it

To ease her stress, Irma Moore says her family has been trying to make her laugh by pointing out her name--Irma.

She says they've told her she was running behind her husband, Harvey, and now her real husband who loves her Jose, is coming after her.

Those are the names of the most recent hurricanes and the next one in line.

