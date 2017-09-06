Vestavia Hills Fire Department to add personnel thanks to federal grant

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department will soon be adding to its staff thanks to a federal grant the department recently received.

It's called the Safer Grant and it’s administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

Capt. Ryan Farrell says the process is very competitive as departments from all across the country vie for the monies.

This was Vestavia’s first go at it and they were named one of the recipients early in the process.

The money can only be used to hire personnel and Vestavia received just shy of $310,000.

That will allow them to hire three extra people and add one person on duty each day which will be a huge help to the department, especially in the Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park areas.

"Oh we're excited. It's going to change the way we do business in Vestavia,” Farrell says. “At the end of the day, it benefits our community by adding that capacity over there."

The grant is a cost share grant between the department and the federal government.

The first year of the grant, the department is responsible for only 25-percent of the salaries.

As the grant expires, Vestavia will eventually pick up the full cost of the salaries.

But, Farrell says, being able to put that personnel on the ground now while absorbing the cost over time is helpful.

Vestavia Hills was not the only local fire department to be awarded the Safer Grant.

The Birmingport Fire Department was also named a recipient.

