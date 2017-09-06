UPDATE: 15-year-old shot and killed in Ensley identified

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old male was shot in the chest on 15th Street and Ensley Avenue Wednesday evening.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Terrius Hilliard. He was walking towards a rec center with another male when a white Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and someone inside of the car starting shooting. Hilliard was hit once in the chest.

He was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe Hilliard was targeted.

A white Dodge Charger that fit the description of the suspect's vehicle tried to get away from police, but crashed near Avenue I and 35th Street in Ensley. Police say that vehicle was stolen out of Birmingham.

Police have three persons of interest detained in the case.

