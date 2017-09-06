Ethics investigation underway in Trussville volunteer fire department

Trussville city leaders announced an ongoing investigation Wednesday involving the city's volunteer fire department.

Mayor Buddy Choat did not go into details but said the investigation centered around the use of money paid to the department, and more specifically how that money was used by certain city employees.

"While the volunteer fire department was not part of the city during that time, the apparent use of funds paid to that organization was never the less troubling," he said.

The department was a separate entity at the time of the allegations, and the city contracted with them. Choat said the city has since assumed complete control over the department.

The mayor said on Sept. 30 of last year, city leaders requested a formal investigation by the Alabama Ethics Commission after they learned of this situation. According to him, the commission has since told the city that they will not complete it within the year time frame that is mandated by state law and that no ruling will be issued.

Choat added the city will work to make sure the investigation continues by law enforcement.

