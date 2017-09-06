Hoover couple travels to Texas to deliver supplies to Harvey victims

Meteorologists continue to watch to see if Hurricane Irma will affect the state of Florida.

But folks in Texas and Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Harvey.

A Hoover teacher and her husband are doing all they can to help with those efforts.

Katie Leachman is a third-grade teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School.

Last week, her husband, Steve, came home, asked what they were doing for Labor Day and then asked if they could drive supplies to Texas to help those affected by the storm.

Steve is a fire fighter/paramedic for North Shelby and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments.

In just a few short days, people dropped off donations at their jobs and Sunday, they loaded up a twenty- foot trailer and drove west.

Their first stop was in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

While there, they met a young woman from Bridge City, Texas...that's a suburb of Houston.

She and her family lost everything.

So the Leachmans followed her and they were only able to get so far before they had to stop at a local gas station.

That's where they set up their trailer.

Leachman says the response was automatic and overwhelming.

“I would estimate there was probably 1,000 people we were able to serve in about three hours--is what it took to unload the twenty-foot trailer that was completely full of supplies,” she said. “People were coming up and they would just start crying just seeing water that they could drink or brush their teeth with. It was overwhelming.”

Because the response was so great here at home and because the need was so great in Texas, the Leachmans plan to head back to Texas in a couple of weeks.

Leachman says folks have already donated plenty of clothes.

But cleaning supplies, baby supplies, toiletries, water, mops, brooms and especially face masks are still needed.

Donations can be dropped off at either Rocky Ridge Elementary School, Cahaba Valley Fire Station # 1 and North Shelby Fire Station No. 2.

