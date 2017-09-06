Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Cornelius Dennis.

Cornelius is a senior at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and is a Corporate Work Study Program Intern. He is a focused and respected leader who works hard to achieve his goals. His aspiration is to become a Civil Engineer.

Cornelius, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

