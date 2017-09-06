Talladega Superspeedway offering free campground for Irma evacuees

Because of Hurricane Irma, the folks at Talladega Superspeedway have decided to offer some of their campgrounds free to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the storm.

Officials said the facilities would be available at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, September 7.

The Winner's Walk I reserved RV area outside of turn one at the track will be available as a free destination for folks fleeing the storm's path who need a place to bring their campers, trailers, and vehicles to escape the storm.

The facilities include hot showers, restrooms, and water hookups.

“Our track is committed to helping our friends in Florida and the surrounding states during this time of need,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch.

Signs will be placed at the main entrance of the track directing folks to easy access to the camp.

If you have any questions or need more details, you can visit the website below or call (256) 315-4747.

http://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/Articles/2017/09/Hurricane-Irma-Evacuees-Welcome.aspx

