11 patients being evacuated from South Florida to Gadsden Region

11 patients being evacuated from South Florida to Gadsden Regional Medical Center

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

At least 11 patients are being evacuated from South Florida to Gadsden Regional Medical Center ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The patients are set to arrive between 5-7 p.m.

Officals say these are non-surgical patients.

