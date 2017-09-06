WBRC First Alert Weather now featured on Amazon Alexa

WBRC First Alert Weather is now available through Alexa on select Amazon devices.

Alexa is a cloud-based voice service that allows you to ask questions and get information quickly.

We’re On Your Side every day with your First Alert Weather forecast before you walk out the door.

To access our content, enable the WBRC skill through your Amazon account. It's as easy as that!

Simply say, “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?” to get your latest First Alert forecast straight from the local weather team you trust.



