Dodging Irma, FIU will play home opener against Alcorn St. at Legion Field

Florida International University's games are coming to the Magic City this weekend because of Hurricane Irma.

FIU will be bringing its football, soccer and swim team to the city. The Panthers football team will be playing at Legion Field. This week UAB is on the road.

FIU’s swim team will be at the Crossplex. The soccer team will be playing on the UAB campus. UAB and FIU are members of Conference USA. As far as the football game goes, the city is trying to minimize its expenses while providing a service to those coming to town.

"We will be using less of the stadium. We're going to sit everyone on the east side of the stadium just to reduce some of the expense that may come. Also we still do have all bag policies which will be in effect to protect the citizens and patrons,” Kevin Moore, Director of Birmingham’s Parks and Recreation said.

The game and parking are free. The only thing you'll pay for is concessions. FIU is also sending a couple of buses full of student athletes to Birmingham as well who didn't have any other place to go to get out Irma's way.

