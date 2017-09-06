UAB students organize DACA solidarity rally

Students are UAB organized Solidarity Rally in support of DACA Wednesday.

Many of the people at the rally said they wanted to see Congress pass legislation making DACA legal and include a pathway to citizenship.

The solidarity rally was organized by UAB students. Isabel Rubio with the Hispanic Interest Coalition says special interest groups did not push it. Most of the speakers were in the DACA program.

They arrived in Alabama with undocumented parents. They talked about being different, being unable to land scholarships and being forced to pay out of their pocket for their education.

One UAB student came to Alabama when he was 4 years old. He wants to enter dental school at UAB but he admits he is scared about his future.

"I don't know any other country. It's kind of unfair to have to send us back to a country we don't even know. Some of us don't even speak the language. I would really like to see something happen in our favor," Jimmy Franco said.

This was very emotional for some speakers who talked about their lives here. They are asking people to call their congressmen to support making DACA legal. President Trump has said he would revisit the issue if congress fails to act. Rubio said she is not sure she believes the president.

