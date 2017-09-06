Floridians flock to Birmingham hotels after fleeing Hurricane Irma

Hotel and motel rooms are booking up fast in the Birmingham area.

Evacuees and University of Alabama football fans are snatching most of the available rooms. Hotel and motel representatives want to help find room for those fleeing from their homes because of the hurricane.

It's just a bad weekend to do that when it's an Alabama home game in Tuscaloosa.

Over at the Homewood Suites in Five Points South, their phone continues to ring. The southside hotel has gotten a lot of calls from people in Florida trying to escape from Hurricane Irma.

The hotel is sold out in part due to the Alabama home game in Tuscaloosa. This is true also for a number of hotels and motels in the area.

The Wynfrey Hotel and the Birmingham Sheraton are seeing lot of rooms booked. The hotel’s management will make an effort find room for the evacuees somewhere in the area.

"Due to the fact we being sold out, we wanted to make sure, as well as our guests and staff, to accommodate other people we have other hotels willing to let our guests stay," Keira Grey of Homewood Suites Five Points South said.

The Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to poll hotels and motels looking for rooms to put people.

They hope to put this up on their website inBirmingham.com. Hotel and motel representatives expect a number of people from Florida to arrive Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.