Sheet Pan Nachos

Ingredients:

6 oz. lean ground beef

1 tsp. garlic powder

¾ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. chipotle Chile powder

1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch, divided

¼ tsp. salt

5 Tbsp. water, divided

3 oz. Monterrey Jack Cheese, shredded

½ cup evaporated milk

½ cup Salsa Senorita – any variety

6 oz. tortilla chips or corn tortillas cut into triangles

1 cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup chopped green onions

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup sliced radishes

Lime Wedges

Directions:

Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray.

Add beef, garlic powder, cumin, chile powder, ½ cornstarch and salt; cook, stirring to crumble, until beef is browned about 4 minutes.

Add ¼ cup water; reduce heat to medium and simmer until saucy and thickened, about 2 minutes.

Place cheese and remaining cornstarch in a small saucepan; toss to coat.

Add evaporated milk. Cook over medium –low heat stirring often until thickened and smooth, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and add Salsa Senorita.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Arrange chips or tortilla squares on prepared pan.

Spoon meat mixture evenly over chips; drizzle with cheese sauce.

Top evenly with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos; broil just until toppings are warmed; 1 to 2 minutes.

Stir yogurt or sour cream and remaining water and drizzle mixture over nachos; sprinkle with cilantro and top with radishes and lime wedges.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.