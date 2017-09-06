Sheet Pan Nachos

Ingredients:
6 oz. lean ground beef
1 tsp. garlic powder
¾ tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. chipotle Chile powder
1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch, divided
¼ tsp. salt
5 Tbsp. water, divided
3 oz. Monterrey Jack Cheese, shredded
½ cup evaporated milk
½ cup Salsa Senorita – any variety
6 oz. tortilla chips or corn tortillas cut into triangles
1 cup chopped tomatoes
½ cup chopped green onions
1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup sliced radishes
Lime Wedges
Directions:
Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray.
Add beef, garlic powder, cumin, chile powder, ½ cornstarch and salt; cook, stirring to crumble, until beef is browned about 4 minutes.
Add ¼ cup water; reduce heat to medium and simmer until saucy and thickened, about 2 minutes.
Place cheese and remaining cornstarch in a small saucepan; toss to coat.
Add evaporated milk. Cook over medium –low heat stirring often until thickened and smooth, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and add Salsa Senorita.
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Arrange chips or tortilla squares on prepared pan.
Spoon meat mixture evenly over chips; drizzle with cheese sauce.
Top evenly with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos; broil just until toppings are warmed; 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir yogurt or sour cream and remaining water and drizzle mixture over nachos; sprinkle with cilantro and top with radishes and lime wedges.
