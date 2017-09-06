Bessemer man charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured 2 people

Bessemer police charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting involving a woman and her son.

Rodenskia Moore, 54, of Bessemer, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue.

When officers got to the scene they found a woman and her adult son suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was shot in her stomach, leg, and forearm.

Her son was shot once in the arm, and was taken to Medical West Hospital by personal vehicle. Paramedics took the woman to UAB Hospital by ambulance.

Detectives say Moore is related to the victims and apparently shot at the male after an argument outside. The mother then walked outside and shot at Moore in the defense of her son. Moore then shot at her, and apparently that is when she was shot along with her son.

Anyone with more information about this case, is asked to call Bessemer police at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.

