JCDH confirms 3 cases of West Nile Virus in Jefferson Co.

The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) says they have identified three Jefferson County residents who tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Two of the the individuals are still hospitalized and one has been released.

Officials say the confirmed cases are out of Kimberly, West End and Southside.

JCDH says approximately one in five people who are infected with the virus will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than one percent will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes after they feed on birds infected with the virus. The same mosquitoes can then infect people, according to JCDH.

The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535

Wear long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk

Install or repair screens on windows and doors. Use air conditioning, if available

Empty standing water from items outside homes, such as flowerpots, buckets and children’s pools

These above recommendations are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

