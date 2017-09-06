Elderly woman killed in Ensley identified

Birmingham police responded to a homicide in the 3200 block of Avenue D in Ensley on Wednesday.

The victim is identified as 88-year-old Doris Gooden.

Police say they arrived at the scene to find Gooden under a bloody sheet from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Gooden was pronounced dead on the scene.

Please check back for updates as we gather information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.