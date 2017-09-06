UAB Athletics and WBRC FOX6 News Sign TV Partnership

The UAB Department of Athletics, Blazer IMG Sports Marketing and WBRC FOX6 News have partnered together as FOX6 becomes the new flagship TV station of Blazer Athletics.

With this new partnership, WBRC FOX6 News is the new home of Blazers All-Access which airs every Saturday throughout the 2017-18 season at 10 a.m.

Along with being joined by head coach Bill Clark, host David Crane will give fans an in-depth look into UAB football and Blazer Athletics beginning this Saturday, Sept. 9. Men’s basketball head coach Robert Ehsan will join Crane during basketball season, while additional appearances and features of UAB’s 18 varsity sports and its coaches will be included.

“UAB Athletics would like to thank WBRC FOX6 and Blazer IMG Sports Network for reaching this mutual agreement,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “Along with providing a world-class education, our mission is to give our student-athletes a first-class athletic experience and having our teams on television only helps in this endeavor.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have WBRC FOX6 News as our new flagship TV station,” said Mason Ellenberger, General Manager of Blazer IMG Sports Marketing. “UAB Athletics is poised for a tremendous year of competition and we are grateful that FOX6 will be there to share our story.”

In addition to Blazers All-Access, WBRC FOX6 News will broadcast UAB’s football game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16 at Legion Field and is set to air a one hour UAB football special leading up to the game.

“UAB Athletics currently has an extraordinary amount of momentum and we’re honored to partner with them,” said Collin Gaston, Vice President and General Manager of WBRC FOX6 News. “With the return of UAB football and the attention it has garnered, we want to help share that story as well as the successes of the entire department.”

UAB Athletics is off to a strong start with its fall sports. Along with football winning its season opener 38-7 over Alabama A&M, women’s soccer and new head coach Erica Demers currently owns a record of 4-1-1, while men’s soccer is unbeaten at 2-0-2. The volleyball team won three of four matches this weekend at home, and cross country opened the season by winning the Memphis Twilight and defeated a field which included Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Arkansas State and Chattanooga.