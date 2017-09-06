Donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims underway in Gadsden

The Gadsden Etowah County EMA is having a donation drive to send to Hurricane Harvey survivors in Rosenberg, TX.



You can d rop off items Wednesday Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the recently closed JCPenny's store at Gadsden Mall. They will also be collecting items Thursday Sept. 7 through Saturday Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



They're asking you to create a "mud out kit." That includes the following items:



5-gallon bucket with resealable lid (Buckets from fast-food restaurants or bakeries can be used if washed and cleaned. Do not use buckets that have stored chemicals such as paint or pool cleaner)

Liquid laundry detergent (One 50 oz. or two 25 oz. bottles)

Liquid household cleaner (12 or 16 oz. liquid cleaner that can be mixed with water. No spray cleaners.)

Dish soap (16 or 28 oz. bottle)

50 clothespins

1 insect repellant spray (6 or 14 oz. aerosol or spray pump with protective cover)

1 scrub brush (Plastic or wooden handle)

18 cleaning wipes (Handi Wipes or reusable wipes. No terry cleaning towels)

7 sponges (No cellulose sponges due to mold issues)5 scouring pads (No stainless steel, Brillo pads, or SOS pads; nothing with soap built in)

5 dust masks (N95)

Clothesline (One 100ft. or two 5 0ft; Cotton or plastic)

24-roll heavy-duty trash bags (33 to 45-gallon sizes)

2 pairs kitchen dishwashing gloves (Should be durable enough for multiple uses)

1 pair work gloves (Cotton with leather palm or all leather)

1 can air freshener (Aerosol or pump)

You can also d rop off back to school supplies, pet supplies and reloadable gift cards. They will not accept cash. Monetary donations should go to the Red Cross.



