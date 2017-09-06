Mickey: Decreasing clouds today; Hurricane Irma latest

We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s to 70s.More >>
We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s to 70s.More >>
As of 10 p.m. an update from the National Hurricane Center, Irma is a Category 5 with winds reaching 185 mph.More >>
As of 10 p.m. an update from the National Hurricane Center, Irma is a Category 5 with winds reaching 185 mph.More >>
There's a Facebook that claims to be the city of Tuscaloosa's. It's funny and it's also fake.More >>
There's a Facebook that claims to be the city of Tuscaloosa's. It's funny and it's also fake.More >>
Road improvements on I-20/59 won't slow down Alabama football fans during the 2017 football season.More >>
Road improvements on I-20/59 won't slow down Alabama football fans during the 2017 football season.More >>
People planning trips to Florida are trying to decide if they should keep those plans or cancel with Hurricane Irma looming off the coast.More >>
People planning trips to Florida are trying to decide if they should keep those plans or cancel with Hurricane Irma looming off the coast.More >>