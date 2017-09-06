Mickey: Decreasing clouds today; Hurricane Irma latest

We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s to 70s. We should see decreasing clouds during the day today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Look for a very tranquil weather pattern for us through Monday, with mostly clear skies and morning temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A slight chance of showers returns to the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday, but our chance of rain has a lot to do with the location and timing of Hurricane Irma.

Irma remains a Category 5 with winds reaching 185 mph. The storm continues to track to the west at around 14 mph.

We are expecting a slow turn to the north by late week. There are several possible scenarios with this storm. The most likely will mean a significant impact for South Florida. There is considerable uncertainty regarding how much of a turn to the north and when the turn to the north will occur based on forecast models. While it is still possible the storm could move into the Gulf of Mexico, this is the least likely scenario. This will be a devastating and catastrophic hurricane for the Caribbean and parts of Florida. Based on current data, the hurricane could make landfall in South Florida sometime Sunday.

