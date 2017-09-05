Big stink in West Jefferson causes big problems

At a town hall meeting in West Jefferson Tuesday night it was all about trucks of sewage causing a big stink for people along its route. Homeowners are fed up and say they cannot go outside because the smell is unbearable, they have too many flies, and several are worried about their water supply.



Town leaders say the waste is being shipped in from the east coast and dumped at a company called Big Sky Environmental. According to Charles Nix, the Mayor of West Jefferson, the company is not zoned for sewage.



This Thursday the company is meeting with the county to be rezoned and West Jefferson Nix several people will be there to voice their concerns against the rezoning. "Where they are unloading is an old logging yard where timber was brought in and load it onto the train cars and carried on and that's what it's zoned for timber and pulp wood only," Mayor Nix says.



A couple hundred people signed a petition against the reasoning for this company. Majority of those people also plan to tend the rezoning meeting to vocalize their concerns face-to-face with those who make the decision.

